0 Comments

Join cricketing legends Ian Botham and Allan Border for their own exclusive review of thirty-five

thrilling years of the Ashes. Over three hours long – and packed with the very best action footage

from all nineteen Test series played in Australia and England. Relive the very best of the last

thirty five years of Ashes Test series- the years of Lillee and Thomson, Gower, Gatting and Lamb,

Flintoff and Vaughn, and of course Botham and Border. – FULL DETAILS BELOW

Product Description

Join cricketing legends Ian Botham and Allan Border for their own exclusive review of thirty-five thrilling years of the Ashes. Over three hours long – and packed with the very best action footage from all nineteen Test series played in Australia and England – Ashes Clashes sees these great sporting heroes join together to offer their own personal opinions and recollections of one of the greatest competitions in sport. Relive the very best of the last thirty five years of Ashes Test series- the years of Lillee and Thomson, Gower, Gatting and Lamb, Flintoff and Vaughn, and of course Botham and Border.

Get the Botham & Border Ashes Clashes DVD now!