0 Comments

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (the MCG) will host the ICC world cup final in 2015. Melbourne beat strong competition from Sydney and Auckland to host the world cup finals. With the recent redevelopment of the northern side of the stadium complete, the MCG now boasts of a total capacity of 100,018. It is popularly referred to as the “G” by the locals.

The MCG has a distinguished sporting history having first been built in 1853. The first ever Cricket Test match was played here between England and Australia in 1877. The first ever Test century was scored by Charles Bannerman here and the world’s first one day international was played at the MCG on January 5th, 1971.

The MCG also hosted the World Cup Cricket Finals in 1992 (between Pakistan and England).

It hosted the Olympics in 1956, the Commonwealth games in 2006.

The ICC World Cup Cricket Final is expected to be a big boost for the Victorian economy (Melbourne is the capital of the state of Victoria in Australia) with tens of millions of dollars coming in due to the cricket finals. The MCG is located close to the central business district with excellent connections through trams, trains and a large parking facilities in the surrounding park lands for cars.

Sydney and Auckland will hold the semi finals for the ICC world cup.