0 Comments

India A convincingly beat Australia in the final of the one day tri-series played at Pretoria.

Batting first, the Indian team was rocked by the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma for 6, in just the third over. Rohit was LBW to paceman Josh Hazelwood. Soon after captian Cheteswar Pujara was out bowled for just 1, leaving India A precariously placed at 34 for 2.

Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik then put together a good partnership of 108 runs in even time, before Dhawan was out for a well made 62 off 65 balls. Karthik followed soon after for 73 made off just 75 balls.

Some later order hitting from Ambati Rayudu and Wriddhiman Saha helped India to get to a competitive total of 243.

The Australian A innings started with gusto, with both Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh in an aggressive frame of mind. Finch hit two sixes and a four, in his 16 ball 20, but was bowled between bat and pad by Mohammed Shami. Marsh and Maxwell soon followed and when Nic Maddison and Mitch Marsh followed, Australia was in big trouble at 54 for 5.

Although Tim Paine chipped in with 47 and Hazelwood and Sandhu scored a few runs, it was never going to be enough and Australia A were all out for 193 in the 47th over, the lowest total of the series.

India won by 50 runs.