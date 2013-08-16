0 Comments

The Yorkshire and England pace bowling all-rounder Tim Bresnan has been ruled out of the 5th Ashes Test and the rest of the home international season. Tim has a stress fracture in his lower back, The England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Thursday.

Since coming into the playing eleven from the second Test, Bresnan has had impressive performances with the bat and ball. In the recently concluded 4th Test, Bresnan took the wicket of Dave Warner, just as Warner was threatening to take the game away from England. Warner’s wicket was a pivotal point in the game, as Stuart Broad ran through the rest of the Australian line up.

Hope Tim recovers well in time for the Ashes down under.

The key question is who will replace him for the 5th Test. Chris Tremlett is the obvious choice having been added to the Test team. Steven Finn has been a consistent performer as well.

What are your thoughts? Who would you pick?