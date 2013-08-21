0 Comments

South Africa’s talismanic all rounder Jacques Kallis has not played a one day international for his country since February, 2012. He also opted out of the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy held in England, earlier this year.

The thinking from the previous management (& perhaps from Kallis himself) was that as he was in his late thirties, it was probably best to preserve him for the Test matches, as he would otherwise have a very heavy workload as an all rounder playing in all forms of the games.

However after meeting with the coach Russell Domingo, Kallis said “Playing for my country has always been both a huge honour and a privilege. It remains my aspiration to be available for the 2015 edition of the Cricket World Cup but, at the same time I know as an all-rounder approaching my 38th birthday, I will need to assess my future in the game season by season. At the moment I am feeling mentally and physically refreshed and I am looking forward to carry on playing for my country as long as possible.”

As things stand, Kallis in now likely to play in the One Day International Cricket series between South Africa and India. Whilst the World Cup in 2015 is still some time away, the new coach has stated they will look to manage Jacques career season by season and take it one game at a time.

Kallis might still be a key player in the 2015 world cup, although he will be in his late thirties.

Can he still make an impact in 2015? Time will tell. What are your views?